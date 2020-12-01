A Question for Donald Trump: What Do You Call Someone Who Loses to ‘a Loser’?

Riddle me this, Donald: What does losing to a loser make you? It makes you the biggest loser.

I’m talking, of course, about Trump’s farcical notion that lame Joe Biden couldn't possibly have beaten him. While other arguments may require you to embrace conspiracy theories or bone up on detailed (if flawed) knowledge about mail-in ballots, signature matching, etc., this one has the benefit of requiring only what passes for “common sense.”

To Trump supporters, the very thought that Biden could have beaten Trump is, on its face, an absurd notion. All Trump has to do is float this fallacious idea out there. And so, he has—in many different varieties and flavors.