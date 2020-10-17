A Record Number of White Seattle Cops Quit in September
DEFUNDING ITSELF
Seattle police officers who fled the department in September exceeded double the next-highest month on record with 53 officers hanging up their badge. That number included 36 fully trained officers, three officers in training and 14 officers who went on extended leave, according to KOMO News. Typically five to seven cops qu during this month in a normal year. Nearly every officer who departed had less than five years of experience with the force and they were predominantly white, according to the report. An expected 100 additional officers are to be let go as well following a controversial budget revision approved by the Seattle City Council. The police department’s chief, Carmen Best, quit in August in protest of the budget cuts. “We are losing an unprecedented number of officers, which makes it even more critical that we recruit and retain officers committed to reform and community policing that reflect the diversity and values of our city,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a statement.