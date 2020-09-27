A Republican Group Is Already Peddling ‘Notorious A.C.B.’ T-Shirts
CLASSY
The National Republican Senatorial Committee wasted no time Saturday in trying to hijack the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s famous “Notorious R.B.G.” moniker to peddle T-shirts. The organization, which uses fundraising to help elect Republicans to the Senate, began offering a “special edition” T-shirt on Saturday in the wake of President Trump’s official nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. The T-shirt features Barrett’s face, wearing a crown, with the slogan “Notorious A.C.B.” “Chip in $25 TODAY to claim a special edition NOTORIOUS A.C.B. shirt!” the NRSC wrote, appealing for readers to “stand with Senate Republicans.” The T-shirt quickly triggered backlash, with many describing the move as in especially poor taste considering Ginsburg was lying in state just a day earlier. Even Barrett, the ideological opposite of the liberal icon, promised to be respectful of Ginsburg’s legacy during her speech in the Rose Garden on Saturday accepting the SCOTUS nomination. She called Ginsburg “a woman of enormous talent” and vowed to “be mindful of who came before me” should she be confirmed.