A Runner’s Guide to Facing the Rain While Running With the Right Gear

During winter, we talked about what you’d need if you were running in the cold and some suggestions for those who feel more of the chill than others. You’re already on your way to get better shoes and better headphones.

Namely, I’m talking about rainy weather in temperatures ranging from chilly to warm. You’re basically challenged to find running gear apparel that’s designed to keep rain off your body and concurrently help you regulate your temperature (and sweat).

We put together some of our picks to help you navigate running in the rain, whether it's spring or the dead of winter.

Rainy Running: Jackets

Active Jacket Take things in an even lighter direction. It’s very lightweight and still packs a water repellent exterior. The fabric is designed to be wind-resistant and ventilation is increased via underarm vents while wrist cuffs should keep chilly air out. The hood can be stowed and reflective details will keep you visible during those dusk and dawn runs. I really like the minimalist design here and think it goes very well both with modern sensibilities and with whatever you wearing alongside it. Buy at Lululemon $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rainy Running: Leggings + Joggers

Surge Jogger If tights aren’t your thing, Lululemon has great joggers. They’re not water resistant per se, but they are quick drying, which is a plus. They are extremely lightweight so it won’t feel weird to run in pants, and they're flexible so you won’t feel restricted. Buy at Lululemon $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mercury Track Pant These pants are a unique blend between a jogger, a tight, and a sweat. The moisture wicking technology allows you to run without getting soaked, but you might just want to wear them on colder days, too. They are lightweight yet warm, and stretchy enough to keep up with you no matter your pace. Buy at Janji $ 88

Rainy Running: Socks + Shoes

DryMax Run-Lite Crew Socks These socks can maintain your low profile style and they won’t inhibit any of your foot’s movement. They’re made out of breathable mesh which will both cool and dry your feet quickly. They also include anti-slip wedges so you should avoid those rainy run skin rubs. I’ve suffered from too many blisters to ever use loose socks not designed to handle some rain (or sweat!) running down my legs. Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Speedgoat 4 Gore Tex When running in the rain, the last thing you want to do is slip. These shoes have incredible grip and can handle terrain far more extreme than a slippery sidewalk. They are also made with Gore Tex, so you better believe they’ll keep your feet dry, too. Buy at Zappos $ 160 Free Shipping

