CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
The Fast-Fashion Conspiracy Theory Exploding on TikTok
THIS IS VERY DARK
Read it at Rolling Stone
On TikTok, a conspiracy theory is exploding that alleges that factory workers at Shein, the Chinese fast-fashion juggernaut dominating the market with dirt-cheap clothing, are hiding distress messages in the garments. Despite the fact that there’s zero evidence to substantiate this claim, TikTok compilations alleging that notes have been found in Shein clothing reading “help me” and “I have dental pain” have been viewed multiple millions of times. In response to substantiated reports that workers in some Shein partner factories do work under incredibly unsafe conditions, Shein said last year that it “takes all supply chain matters seriously” and would investigate the factories in question.