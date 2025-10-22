Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Having eczema has always been a sore spot for me (no pun intended), and a topic of sensitivity and insecurity. I didn’t always have the skin condition, but during my late twenties, I started noticing tough, flaky patches appear on various parts of my body, like the tops of my eyelids, under my bottom lip, and on the right side of my neck.

While experiencing eczema has been uncomfortable, it’s usually manageable, aside from the stress-induced flare-ups. Still, I’ve always wondered whether my skin condition might clear up for a few days. I found the answer during a recent visit to The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, about an hour and a half from the Durango-La Plata County Airport.

The Springs Resort, an award-winning geothermal wellness destination, offered an otherworldly experience. Nestled in the heart of the San Juan Mountains, it’s home to the world’s deepest geothermal hot spring, “The Mother Spring.” The property features multiple geothermal soaking pools, an expanded spa, a panoramic halotherapy sauna, 79 revamped guest rooms and suites, 25 soaking pools, and Wild Finch, a delicious signature restaurant offering a menu crafted from locally sourced ingredients and seasonal dishes designed to nourish and restore, led by Chef Daya Myers.

During the stay, I learned about the rejuvenating benefits of the resort’s mineral-rich geothermal waters (The waters contain 13 minerals, including potassium, magnesium, zinc, lithium, iron, and manganese, which, according to the resort, help promote healthy skin, lower blood pressure, increase energy, and more).

I also participated in fun water-based activities like aqua sound bathing and yoga, along with curated wellness programming that highlights hydrotherapy, relaxation, mindfulness, and nutrition. These sessions were guided by Sharon Holtz, Vice President of Wellness at The Springs Resort, and their resident medical director, Dr. Marcus Coplin, a naturopathic medical doctor specializing in medical hydrotherapy. Dr. Coplin introduced us to the resort’s signature wellness philosophy, Soakology, a geothermal relaxation and well-being treatment that targets specific parts of the body or skin that are in pain.

The resort offers several thermal circuit pathways designed to help you slow down, reflect, and recharge, which I realized I desperately needed. I chose the “Restore” pathway, a thermal circuit pathway designed to inspire “Rest and Recharge,” which relieves stress, promotes deep, restful sleep, and leaves you feeling grounded and renewed.

From soaking in geothermal pools that are at least 99 degrees and higher to doing a Reflexology Walk for my feet, and a cold plunge to stimulate and soothe my skin, I’ve observed the positive advantages of mineral-based healing, which was reflected not only in my nervous system and skin, which Dr. Coplin, explains my skin’s progress is from the mineral-rich water at The Springs Resort. “Inflamed skin typically means that there’s some deeper inflammation that the body’s dealing with. That said, the waters at The Springs Resort are sulfur-rich and have been used for hundreds and hundreds of years to treat really stubborn skin issues, such as eczema, dermatitis,” he told the Daily Beast.

“One of the things that the water here does is that the sulfur in the water actually opens up the beds of the capillaries and improves blood penetration into that inflamed and sometimes tough tissue,” Dr. Coplin continues. “And so it just helps for better nutrient exchange into that tissue. It helps reduce the inflammation. These types of waters, like what we have here, get utilized very, very effectively for skin management of chronic skin conditions.”

Aside from bathing and plunging, I also tried a few spa treatments in hopes of relieving my eczema, and to my surprise, they actually worked. First up, we mediated and completed a breath ritual in the resort’s panoramic sauna with halotherapy led by Dr. Coplin to highlight the salt therapy and its effects on the respiratory system, and then enjoyed the resort’s Mother’s Mud, which essentially is a blend of mineral-rich Bentonite clay from the Mojave Desert with mineral water from their Mother Spring to create “Mother’s Mud” for a therapeutic full-body treatment, which turned out to clear and smooth the eczema above my eyelids.

Additionally, I was offered a fabulous Gua Sha contouring facial treatment that addressed the challenges of de-vitalized skin. Using purifying products, the expert applies ancient techniques that stimulate energy flow and circulation to contour facial angles and remove lymphatic toxins, leaving my skin replenished, glowy, and hydrated, with limited scaly rashes and texture.

Morgan Foskey, the facialist who performed the treatment, explained the benefits of a Gua Sha facial, especially for those with eczema or other skin issues. “Gua Sha helps stimulate the skin, which helps with the turnover rate,” she explains. “[Gua sha] can help balance oil production and address conditions like eczema and psoriasis. Having healthier cells tends to make the skin a little more resilient.”

Scroll through below for the at-home products I’ve been using to maintain my results post-trip.

ISUN Phyto-Infusion Facial Serum This facial serum was applied to prep my face before the facialist used the Gua Sha tool. I love how light the product felt on my skin and how instantly moisturizing it was—without being greasy. See At ISUN $ 136

Retrouve Dynamic Nourishing Face Cream While expensive, this gentle moisturizer keeps my skin nourished without causing flare-ups or clogging my pores. It’s formulated specifically for sensitive and reactive skin types, making it a great choice for those of us with eczema or other skin issues. Shop At Amazon $ 255 Free Shipping Shop At Saks 5th Avenue

ISUN Emerald Hydrosol Serum This serum is truly a drink of water for your skin. It contains hyaluronic acid, edelweiss extract, and peony root extract, which all work together to replenish moisture and calm irritation. Shop At ISUN $ 80

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Serum This innovative serum slows the skin cycle, helping to prevent and correct fine lines and sun damage caused by dryness and irritation. It also soothes my skin when I’m experiencing a flare-up. Shop At Ulta $ 145 Free Shipping Shop At Amazon $ 125 Free Shipping

Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil Facial oils can be a risk for those of us with sensitive skin, but Sunday Riley’s Juno formula never causes my skin to react. Instead, it leaves my barrier fortified and preps my skin with a nice glow pre-makeup. Shop At Amazon $ 36+ Free Shipping Shop At Sephora $ 36+

Tatcha The Matcha Cleanse – Daily Clarifying Gel Cleanser Buy At Tatcha

Tatcha The Matcha Cleanse – Daily Clarifying Gel Cleanser: Many cleansers over-dry my skin, which can make eczema even worse. This matcha-powered face wash gives my skin a deep clean without stripping. Shop At Tatcha $ 40