Report: A Third of Trump’s Court Nominees Have ‘Demonstrated’ Anti-LGBTQ History
A third of the more than 50 circuit court judges nominated by President Donald Trump since he was sworn into office have a “demonstrated” anti-LGBTQ history, according to a report by LGBTQ civil rights group Lambda Legal. “This is a fast-moving train wreck that—unless something is done now—could undermine civil rights protections for the next 40 years,” Sasha Buchert, a senior attorney for the group, told NBC News, referring to Trump’s rapid pace of nominating judges to the courts. “An entire generation of LGBTQ people seeking their day in court could be facing judges who have made no secret about their hostility to the rights of LGBT people, women and immigrants.” Lambda Legal has opposed 19 of the Trump administration’s 53 nominees to 12 circuit courts for their anti-LGBTQ views—50 of whom have been confirmed to lifetime appointments. Lambda also noted in its report the lack of diversity among the nominees, none of whom are black and only one of whom is Latino. “The damage that is being done to our federal judiciary may be this administration’s most lasting and dangerous legacy,” said Lambda CEO Kevin Jennings in a statement.