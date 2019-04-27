MOTHER’S DAY GIFTING
The Bearaby Tree Napper Is a Sustainable Weighted Blanket That Makes a Great Mother’s Day Gift
Sometimes, the best gift is the gift of relaxation. That’s why this Mother’s Day, you should consider giving her the ultimate level of relaxation: a weighted blanket. And not just any weighted blanket, one made from 100% natural eucalyptus fibers. The Tree Napper from Bearaby is a beautifully woven, breathable weighted blanket that will give your mom the rest and relaxation she deserves while being made from some of the most sustainable fabric you can get. The unique woven design allows the blanket to be naturally weighted, instead of the typical glass or silicone beads moving around and causing possible issues with leakage. The blankets are machine washable and will look great tossed over the side of a couch or armchair. Pair this blanket with a weighted sleep mask and you’ve given her the perfect combo to drift into a deep sleep. Choose from four different spring-ready colors: Lavender, Hibiscus, May Lily, and Sunflower. Or, if you need something a little more neutral, the Classic Napper (made from organic cotton) comes in seven different shades, from navy to olive. The Napper starts at $240 for 15 pounds and goes to $259 for 20 pounds and $279 for 25 pounds.
