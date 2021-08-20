Aaliyah’s Music Makes Long-Awaited Streaming Debut Despite Estate Concerns
PLAY IT BACK
The late R&B star Aaliyah’s music made its long-awaited streaming debut Friday, after years of disputes between the singer’s estate and label. Her multi-platinum album One in a Million became her first album to hit streaming platforms, released in a partnership between a revamped Blackground Records and distributor EMPIRE. Aaliyah’s estate seemed to lament the impending release in a statement earlier this month but indicated it wouldn’t try to stop it. “Aaliyah’s Estate has always been ready to share Aaliyah’s musical legacy but has been met with contention and a gross lack of transparency,” an estate attorney said, per Pitchfork. “The Estate has demanded that Blackground provide a full account of its past earnings, and full disclosure of the terms of its new deal to distribute Aaliyah’s long embargoed music.” Aaliyah died in an airplane crash in 2001.