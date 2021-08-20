CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Aaliyah’s Music Makes Long-Awaited Streaming Debut Despite Estate Concerns

    PLAY IT BACK

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Wikimedia Commons

    The late R&B star Aaliyah’s music made its long-awaited streaming debut Friday, after years of disputes between the singer’s estate and label. Her multi-platinum album One in a Million became her first album to hit streaming platforms, released in a partnership between a revamped Blackground Records and distributor EMPIRE. Aaliyah’s estate seemed to lament the impending release in a statement earlier this month but indicated it wouldn’t try to stop it. “Aaliyah’s Estate has always been ready to share Aaliyah’s musical legacy but has been met with contention and a gross lack of transparency,” an estate attorney said, per Pitchfork. “The Estate has demanded that Blackground provide a full account of its past earnings, and full disclosure of the terms of its new deal to distribute Aaliyah’s long embargoed music.” Aaliyah died in an airplane crash in 2001.

    Read it at Pitchfork