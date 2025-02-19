A$AP Rocky Dives Into Rihanna’s Arms After Acquittal
A$AP Rocky dove headfirst into Rihanna’s arms Tuesday after a jury found him not guilty of shooting a handgun at a former friend in 2021. The Los Angeles courtroom erupted in cheers when the clerk announced that the jury found the rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. As the rest of the verdict was being read, Rocky spun around from the defense table and lunged into the gallery where Rihanna was seated with his mother and his sister. The couple, who share two toddlers, sobbed as they embraced. Rocky was facing up to 24 years in prison over a November 2021 scuffle with former friend, A$AP Relli. Rocky’s counsel argued that the rapper only fired a prop gun and not a real firearm during the altercation. Rocky thanked the jury for “saving” his life as he left the courtroom: “This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years. I’m thankful and it’s blessed to be here right now to be a free man talking to y’all.” His lawyer Joe Tacopina said the jury “saw through this mirage of a case.”
