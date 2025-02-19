Cheat Sheet
1

A$AP Rocky Dives Into Rihanna’s Arms After Acquittal

SCOT FREE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.18.25 11:58PM EST 
Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, reacts as he exits the court, next to Rihanna, after the verdict is given in his felony assault trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 18, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
REUTERS

A$AP Rocky dove headfirst into Rihanna’s arms Tuesday after a jury found him not guilty of shooting a handgun at a former friend in 2021. The Los Angeles courtroom erupted in cheers when the clerk announced that the jury found the rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. As the rest of the verdict was being read, Rocky spun around from the defense table and lunged into the gallery where Rihanna was seated with his mother and his sister. The couple, who share two toddlers, sobbed as they embraced. Rocky was facing up to 24 years in prison over a November 2021 scuffle with former friend, A$AP Relli. Rocky’s counsel argued that the rapper only fired a prop gun and not a real firearm during the altercation. Rocky thanked the jury for “saving” his life as he left the courtroom: “This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years. I’m thankful and it’s blessed to be here right now to be a free man talking to y’all.” His lawyer Joe Tacopina said the jury “saw through this mirage of a case.”

Read it at The Associated Press

2
Ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Accused of Plotting to Poison Rival
MURDER, HE SPOKE
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 02.18.25 10:31PM EST 
Published 02.18.25 10:29PM EST 
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro looks on after the departure of his wife Michelle Bolsonaro for the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Brasilia International Airport, in Brasilia, Brazil January 18, 2025.
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro looks on after the departure of his wife Michelle Bolsonaro for the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Brasilia International Airport, in Brasilia, Brazil January 18, 2025. Adriano Machado/REUTERS

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was charged on Tuesday with a wild plot to poison his rival and stay in office after his 2022 election loss. Included in the alleged plan was a murder spree that involved poisoning the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who beat Bolsonaro in 2022 and faced a raft of protests from his far-right supporters. A Supreme Court judge was also on the kill list, according to the Associated Press, though Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet alleged Alexandre de Moraes’ murder was planned as a shooting death. Dozens of others—33 in all—were also charged in connection with the coup plot. “The members of the criminal organization structured a plan at the presidential palace to attack institutions, aiming to bring down the system of the powers and the democratic order, which received the sinister name of ‘Green and Yellow Dagger,’” Gonet wrote in a 272-page indictment. “The plan was conceived and taken to the knowledge of the president, and he agreed to it.” Speaking to reporters about the accusations Tuesday, Bolsonaro said, “I have no concerns about the accusations, zero.”

Read it at Associated Press

3
Former Playboy Model Ariane Bellamar Dies at 46 From Heart Attack
GONE TOO SOON
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 02.19.25 12:03AM EST 
TV personality Ariane Bellamar attends the 1st annual 'RealityWanted' Reality TV Awards show at Greystone Mansion on April 11, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
TV personality Ariane Bellamar attends the 1st annual 'RealityWanted' Reality TV Awards show at Greystone Mansion on April 11, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

Former Playboy model and actress Ariane Bellamar died last year at the age of 46, according to a report from TMZ. The news was confirmed to the outlet by Nevada’s Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner, which said it filed a report of death for the TV personality–who also featured in cameos in Beverly Hills Nannies and The Millionaire Matchmaker–on Dec. 20, 2024. Details of her death were not provided by the coroner, but a GoFundMe page setup by Bellamar’s ex-husband, Tanner Slaught, claims she died of a heart attack. “While this unbelievable news is shocking because she was only 46, I can assure you that I have verified this truth,” Slaught writes. Slaught also confirmed the death on Bellamar’s Facebook page last month. According to her IMDb page, Bellamar appeared in 2016’s Suicide Squad, and 2013’s The Hangover Part III. In 2017, Entourage actor Jeremy Piven “unequivocally” denied sexual harassment allegations made against him by Bellamar, who alleged Piven had groped her on set.

Read it at TMZ

4
U.S. Hockey Team Calls for Trump to Attend Canada Match
PUCK POLITICS
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 02.18.25 2:23PM EST 
Published 02.18.25 12:26PM EST 
U.S. and Canadian hockey players
U.S. and Canada hockey players during Saturday's game in Montreal. Andre Ringuette/4NFO/Andre Ringuette/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey/Getty Images

The U.S. hockey team said they would “love it” if President Donald Trump cheered them on at their match this week against Canada. Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Team USA’s General Manager Bill Geurin invited the president to attend their game in Boston on Thursday. “We would love it if President Trump was in attendance,” Geurin said. “We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff and listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can.” He also credited Trump’s recent jabs at Canada and calls to turn it into the 51st state with helping improve his team’s game. He said the two countries have always had “political flare” and that “our guys used that as an inspiration.” Trump has been on the sporting event circuit in recent weeks, attending major functions such as the Super Bowl in New Orleans and the Daytona 500.

Read it at Mail Online

5
‘Carry On’ and ‘Doctor Who’ Star Dead at 80
REST IN PEACE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.18.25 4:10PM EST 
(L-R) Julian Holloway and Zena Walker.
(L-R) Julian Holloway and Zena Walker. Evening Standard/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

British actor Julian Holloway has died at the age of 80. In a statement to The Guardian, the actor’s agents confirmed that he died in hospital on Feb. 16 after dealing with a “brief illness.” Holloway was largely known for his work and comedic prowess in the British film franchise Carry On, appearing in eight of the series’ films in the late 1960s and 1970s. He also starred in a handful of beloved TV shows including Doctor Who and The Sweeney, and dabbled in voice acting for classics like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the Regular Show. He’s survived by his daughter, author and former fashion model Sophie Dahl, whom he welcomed with British author Tessa Dahl—herself the daughter of beloved children’s author Roald Dahl.

Read it at The Guardian

6
Brittney Griner Pulls Out of Speaking Engagement Over ‘Gay Baby Jail’ Note
SHOCK DISCOVERY
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.18.25 4:43PM EST 
Published 02.18.25 4:35PM EST 
Brittney Griner.
Brittney Griner pulled out of a speaking engagement after finding a note near her hotel room. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner pulled out of a speaking engagement after finding a three-word note taped near the entryway of her hotel room, according to a report. It read, “Gay Baby Jail.” Griner, who is gay, interpreted the note as a threat and promptly departed the Maryland hotel and convention center where she was staying, TMZ reported. She had been scheduled to address women in the cannabis industry at the Women Grow Leadership Summit on Monday. It would have been one of her first public speaking engagements since being freed from imprisonment in Russia—where she was held for possessing marijuana—in Dec. 2022. However, after investigating, local police believe the note was not a threat—or even targeted at Griner. Police told TMZ they learned that “gay baby jail” is a “video game reference,” and noted that a video game and anime convention was taking place at the hotel. “At this time, detectives have uncovered no link to or threat against the guest who located the tape,” the police told TMZ. In online slang, the term “gay baby jail” is used to describe situations where a character in a video game is unable to move.

Read it at TMZ

7
Grocery Store Employees Find Venomous Snake Slithering in Bananas
SSSNEAKY
Updated 02.18.25 4:52PM EST 
Published 02.18.25 4:43PM EST 
ornate cat-eyed snake
Rainforest Reptile Shows Inc./Facebook

Market Basket employees were in for a shock on Saturday when they discovered a scaly surprise nestled in a bunch of bananas. A venomous, 1.5-foot long snake was hiding within the produce and hitched a ride from Ecuador to Manchester, New Hampshire. The serpent—an ornate cat-eyed snake—typically eats frogs and lizards, so humans are generally safe. While a bite can cause pain and swelling, it isn’t fatal, and the employee who found it was unscathed. Rainforest Reptile Shows, an organization committed to rescuing and rehabilitating reptiles, has taken on the fanged friend. Today, it slithers safely in a temporary habitat. It may soon become a species ambassador and teach officers on how to safely handle others of its kind. On Facebook, fans can vote on its new name, where some have suggested “Chiquita” and “Anna Banana.”

Did you know that we have already worked on multiple cases this year similar to our new hitchhiker friend?! RRS works...

Posted by Rainforest Reptile Shows Inc. on Monday, February 17, 2025
Read it at NBC News

8
Woman Loses Custody of Baby After IVF Embryo Mix-Up
SWITCH UP
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.18.25 3:14PM EST 
TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 23: A pregnant woman during the last class of the pre-birth course in the Maternity House "Prima Luce".
TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 23: A pregnant woman during the last class of the pre-birth course in the Maternity House "Prima Luce". Diana Bagnoli/Getty Images

A woman has filed a lawsuit against a fertility clinic in Georgia after she was mistakenly artificially inseminated with another couple’s embryo, Business Insider reported. Krystena Murray, a white woman who chose to use a white sperm donor for her IVF procedure, knew something was up the moment she saw the baby she gave birth to in late Dec. 2023. Her baby boy was Black, according to the complaint filed in the State Court of Chatham County. A DNA test and clarification from her fertility clinic proved that another couple’s embryo had been transferred into her uterus. Coastal Fertility allegedly told the other couple, who sued Murray in family court for custody of the child. Although Murray had bonded with her newborn, she voluntarily gave up the child during a family court hearing in May 2024, and she lost custody to the child’s legal parents within five months. “This has destroyed me,” Murray said in a press release. “Nothing can express the shock and violation upon learning that your doctor put a stranger’s embryo into your body.” Murray, who described herself as “heartsick” and “emotionally broken” after having to give up the baby, is now suing Coastal Fertility Specialists in Savannah, Georgia.

Read it at Business Insider

9
Winnie Harlow Gets Engaged to NBA Beau
ATTACHED
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.18.25 3:16PM EST 
Published 02.18.25 3:15PM EST 
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow attend the "Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2024 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow attend the "Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2024 in Cannes, France. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Congratulations are in order for model Winnie Harlow. Harlow, 30, announced her engagement to NBA star Kyle Kuzma, 29, in an Instagram post on Tuesday alongside images of her 8.5 carat ring. The couple, who quietly started dating in April 2020, told Vogue that Kuzma chartered a plane for the surprise proposal and filled it with red roses, balloons, chocolate, and champagne. Harlow simply assumed the grand gesture was to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but after they boarded the plane, the Milwaukee Bucks small forward asked the model to sit down next to him and started to read her a poem he had written. “For a split second in my head I thought, ‘This would be so cute if this was an engagement,’” Harlow told Vogue. “But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head.” Turns out Harlow’s suspicions were spot on, as Kuzma ended his poem with the question: “Will you marry me?” and an oval-cut diamond ring. The athlete had spent three months designing the ring himself and said: “I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything. I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her — something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”

Read it at Vogue

10
USAID Worker Says DOGE Chaos Put Pregnant Wife’s Life at Risk
COLLATERAL
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.18.25 1:50PM EST 
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as they watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas.
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as they watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A foreign service worker filed an anonymous lawsuit against the Trump administration after his wife, who is 31 weeks pregnant, was denied emergency medical assistance while they were stationed aboard. The worker, filed as “Terry Doe” in the federal government court in Washington, D.C., alleges the “rushed, haphazard and cruel” push to shutdown USAID placed his family in danger, NBC reported. While trying to get a medical transport order for his wife, they were told “there is no USAID funding for Medevacs.” The mother was denied twice— on Feb. 4 and Feb. 6— before a senator intervened to get clearance, but by that time, her life-threatening condition had worsened, and she had started to hemorrhage. “Each day has brought a new constellation of suffering,” the worker said in the complaint. “Because of the stress and strain of the constant onslaught by my employer in recent weeks my wife has repeatedly been in the hospital with a life-threatening condition and stress-related complications.” The USAID worker also wrote that he now faces “Sophie’s choice” since his wife is unable to leave the hospital and the “neonatal capabilities” in the unnamed country he is posted in are “limited.” The worker also added that the series of events that lead to his wife’s life-threatening situation was because Trump’s administration rushed to shut down the foreign aid agency, saying that “our lives are acceptable collateral damage for their political gain.” The president and his “first buddy,” Elon Musk who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced earlier this month that USAID will be shut down, despite the billions of dollars in humanitarian aid the agency delivers overseas.

Read it at NBC

