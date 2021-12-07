Home Invasion Suspect Charged With Murder of Legendary Music Exec’s Wife
FACING THE MUSIC
The 29-year-old arrested in connection with the early morning home invasion that ended with the death of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant has been charged with her murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. Aarial Maynor has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm as a felon, and two counts of residential burglary with a person present. Maynor allegedly broke into Avant’s home, which she shared with her husband, “Godfather of Black Music” Clarence Avant, around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 1. In addition to allegedly fatally shooting Avant, Maynor also allegedly shot at a security guard on the property. The guard was uninjured, but Avant was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. Maynor was apprehended just over an hour later, nabbed by police in the middle of a separate burglary roughly six miles away. He had shot himself in the foot with the alleged murder weapon, an AR-15 style rifle.