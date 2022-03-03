Serial Robber Admits to Killing Music Exec Clarence Avant’s Wife in Beverly Hills
FACING THE MUSIC
A 30-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally shooting Jacqueline Avant, philanthropist and wife of celebrated music mogul Clarence Avant, during a home invasion at the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion. Aariel Maynor was arrested hours after the Dec, 1 break-in, in the middle of a different burglary, having accidentally shot himself in the foot, according to police. A judge on Thursday noted that Maynor had been paroled in September last year, less than three months before Avant’s death. Maynor, appearing in court to change his plea, was in a wheelchair and wearing an anti-suicide smock, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles. He also admitted to shooting at a security guard, who was unharmed, with the same assault long barrel pistol he used to kill Avant, 81. Maynor also took the opportunity to admit guilt in two prior robbery convictions going back to 2013.