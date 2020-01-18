Aaron Carter Accused of Stealing Berlin Artist’s Lion Art for Merch Design
Aaron Carter ignited a copyright argument yesterday when he took to Twitter to promote a new merch design. The hoodie featured an image of two lions butting heads, which is a piece of artwork titled “Brotherhood” by Berlin-based artist Jonas Jödicke. Jödicke called Carter out on Friday, tweeting him to tell him that he was using his art without permission. “My art is being commercially exploited by people on a daily basis,” Jödicke said. “We artists have rights, too!” Carter did not seem to take the comment well, and claimed that the art is part of the public domain—before threatening to take him to small claims court. “You should’ve taken it as a compliment, dick,” Carter said. “A fan of MINE sent this to me. oh here they go again, the answer is No this image has been made public and im using it to promote my clothing line. guess I’ll see you in small claims court FUKERY.” Carter was previously accused of stealing artwork in September 2019. At that time, he deleted the photo and released a statement saying, “I’m pulling the lion image I was accused of stealing this and bullied and I’m throwing it in the trash and suing everyone coming [at] me for clout I’m going to render a new one for myself.”