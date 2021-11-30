Aaron Carter Splits From Fiancée One Week After Son’s Birth
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Singer Aaron Carter is splitting from his fiancée Melanie Martin just one week after the couple became parents, reports the Daily Mail. In a firestorm of angry Twitter posts, Carter, 33, accused Martin of “deceiving” him by communicating with his family. “I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court. I’m in shocked this is horrible,” wrote the singer on Twitter. Carter’s now ex-fiancée gave birth to their son, Prince, on Nov. 22, and he’s now alleging Martin told him she is “leaving to Vegas with her friend Carmen from 90 day fiance” and said he will “never see [his] son again.”
Carter’s tumultuous relationship with his family hit a breaking point in 2019 when his twin sister, Angel, and his brother Nick were granted restraining orders against the singer after Aaron allegedly told Angel that he had “thoughts of killing babies.”