Seattle Man Charged With Hate Crime After Alleged Christmas Attack on Korean Tourists
A Seattle man was charged with a hate crime Monday after he allegedly attacked two Korean tourists on Christmas because of their race, nationality, and ancestry, news station KOMO reports. Police said Aaron Charles Rowe followed a group of men visiting from California, Missouri, and Korea and started attacking two of them near a movie theater. The men told police they proceeded to hide inside the theater until it closed, but Rowe allegedly followed them when they walked out. According to court documents, the 30-year-old punched one of the men in the back and hit another one in the face and yelled “I hate Chinese,” “Fucking Chinese,” and “Coward” at the men. He was arrested later that evening for allegedly stealing two umbrellas and trying to smash a window at the Hyatt Regency hotel. Rowe reportedly has a criminal history, and this incident is his third booking into the King County Jail in December. His bond is set at $15,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13.