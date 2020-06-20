Tallahassee Man Confessed to Murders of BLM Activist and AARP Volunteer: Cops
A Florida man has confessed to the brutal murders of a young activist and an AARP volunteer that shocked the nation, the Tallahassee Democrat reports. Aaron Glee, 49, told police he kidnapped, raped, and killed Oluwatoyin Salau, a 19-year-old student and racial justice activist, and that he murdered Victoria Sims, a 75-year-old AARP volunteer and former state employee. Salau had appeared in broadcasts of Black Lives Matter protests and disclosed on Twitter just hours before her June 6 disappearance that she had been sexually assaulted in her past, prompting speculation that her alleged attacker had abducted her. Glee was not the assailant she described, according to police, but he did admit to keeping her prisoner for multiple days in his home, raping her, and eventually murdering her with a rope to avoid being caught. The two met at a bus stop, where Glee offered to take Salau to his home to shower and rest. Sims disappeared June 11. According to the police report, authorities took Glee to a hospital in Orlando after he complained of breathing problems, where he confessed to his guards and made similar admissions to his mother on the phone. He’s charged with two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of sexual assault.