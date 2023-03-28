Aaron Hernandez’ Brother Arrested for Hucking Brick at ESPN HQ

The brother of late NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez was arrested last week after chucking a brick—which had a signed note attached—at the Connecticut headquarters of sports broadcasting giant ESPN, according to TMZ. The incident reportedly happened last Thursday afternoon, just hours after police were called to perform a welfare check on Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, who had been making concerning statements about vandalizing the ESPN complex in Bristol and even smashing the windows at the state Capitol. Cops wrote in their report, which was obtained by TMZ, that someone pulled up to the ESPN building in an Uber and threw something on the grounds—with one security guard saying he was “90 percent positive” that the man was Hernandez. Police wrote that they found a note attached to the brick which read: “To all media outlets: It’s about time you all realeyes the affect [sic] media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!” Hernandez was ultimately arrested on misdemeanor charges and later released—and it’s unclear the incident caused any damage.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10