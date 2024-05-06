Aaron Hernandez’s Ex-Fiancée Not Amused By Tom Brady’s Roast Jokes
‘CRUEL WORLD’
Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez isn’t laughing at Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast. Jenkins Hernandez, who shares a daughter with former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez—who was convicted of murder in 2015 and subsequently took his own life in 2017—was not happy after hearing the way Brady and others joked about her late ex-fiancée’s death. She told TMZ, “It’s sad that I’m trying to raise my children in such a cruel world.” She and Hernandez’ daughter is now 11, which Jenkins Hernandez pointed out is old enough to see the jokes made about her father during the event—which included allusions to a ring around the neck from comedienne Nikki Glaser and another of a similar nature from Brady’s ex-teammate Julian Edelman. The quips came after Brady had already made a crack that tight ends had few rules to follow back in the day, including “don’t murder.”