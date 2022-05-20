Antiabortion Leader Caught Stalking Doctor Who Performs Abortions, DA Says
GOING TO EXTREMES
A California man who allegedly stalked a doctor who provides gynecological care to women, including performing abortions, is facing charges in San Francisco. Aaron Jonathan Hurley, who runs the group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, is facing charges that he “invaded a health care clinic and stalked a doctor who provides health care, including abortions, to women,’ according to a complaint filed by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. He has been charged with felony stalking, misdemeanor obstructing freedom of access to a clinic, two misdemeanor vandalism charges, misdemeanor trespassing with intent to interfere, and misdemeanor interfering with a business, the complaint states. Hurley and other members of his group were caught on CCTV footage defacing a statue at the San Francisco General Hospital with fake blood and stickers with the doctor’s name along with notes saying “harvested” and “sold $500,” according to CBS News. Hurley and other members of his group also tried to enter operating rooms, according to the district attorney.