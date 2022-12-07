Aaron Judge Sticks With Yankees in $360M Deal: Report
HOME RUN
Aaron Judge is set to stay with the New York Yankees after agreeing to a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to reports on Wednesday. The 30-year-old became a free agent after hitting an American League record 62 home runs this season, having previously declined a seven-year, $213.5 million offer to stay in the Bronx in the spring. But the six-foot-seven outfielder will reportedly be sporting pinstripes once again despite feverish efforts from the San Francisco Giants to secure Judge’s signature. As well as his homer record, he was named the AL Most Valuable Player in 2022. After being drafted by the Yankees in 2013, Judge was named AL Rookie of the Year four years later after hitting a then-rookie record 52 home runs. He only bettered that staggering run in his jaw-dropping 2022 season.