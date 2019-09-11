CHEAT SHEET
Judge Who Oversaw Brock Turner Rape Case Now a High School Tennis Coach
Aaron Persky, the Santa Clara County Superior Court judge who oversaw the Brock Turner rape case, is now a tennis coach for a girl’s junior varsity team at a Bay Area high school, SF Gate reports. Persky was widely criticized for the six-month sentence he dealt Turner, a former Stanford University swimmer, for sexually assaulting Chanel Miller at a 2015 fraternity party. Persky said at the time that he considered the “severe impact” that a longer sentence would have had on Turner’s life. Santa Clara County voters recalled him in 2018, making him the first California judge to be recalled in 80 years.
Rachel Zlotziver, coordinator of communications at the Fremont Union High School District, said in a statement that “He applied for the open coaching position over the summer and successfully completed all of the District’s hiring requirements before starting as a coach, including a fingerprint background check.” She added that “he was a qualified applicant for this position, having attended several tennis coaching clinics for youth and holds a high rating from the United States Tennis Association.” The high school held a meeting with parents on Sept. 9 to make the announcement.