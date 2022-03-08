Rodgers Confirms He’s Resigned With Packers but Denies Record-Setting Pay

CHEAT SHEET
    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Reporter

    Stacy Revere/Getty

    Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Green Bay Packers, though he said the terms of his deal are still to be determined. “YES I will be playing with the @packers next year,” Rodgers wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “However, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I ‘signed.’” Sports analyst Pat McAfee confirmed on Tuesday that Rodgers would return to the Packers for an 18th season, though McAfee blasted a report by NFL.com that said Rodgers would be the highest-paid NFL player in history. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport initially reported that Rodgers signed a four-year, $200 million extension deal, which included $153 million in guaranteed money. “The contract has not been done,” McAfee countered. “There is no deal, and in the deal he’s getting projected, people are getting projected.”

