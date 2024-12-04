Aaron Rodgers Gives Glimpse of Ayahuasca Trips and Bonkers Alternative Treatments

Aaron Rodgers has revealed that his controversial views have had a “heartbreaking” impact on his personal relationships, as he showed off his Ayahuasca trips and other bonkers alternative treatments in his new Netflix series.

The New York Jets quarterback, who has spread a plethora of conspiracy theories, appeared to address the friction that his views have caused in his new three-part series, Engima, which premieres Dec. 17.

“Losing friendships, family,” Rodgers, who had been previously estranged from his parents and two brothers, said in the trailer. “It was heartbreaking.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The athlete, who was not on good terms with his family for years, has never given a reason for their estrangement before, only telling a biographer that it had nothing to do with ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn, who was rumored to be behind the drama.

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma premieres December 17.



Follow the NFL quarterback's rebound from his achilles injury, and get an inside look at the defining and controversial moments of his life and career. pic.twitter.com/fAITgqj13N — Netflix (@netflix) December 3, 2024

In the first teaser for the series, Rogers also gives viewers a glimpse of himself with his face painted red drinking Ayahuasca and then later enjoying a sound bath.

“Once I started my spiritual journey, everything shifted. The metamorphosis is happening.”

The show, which chronicles his rebound from an achilles injury during his first season on the Jets, also shows Rogers with a wired, electronic device on his head.

“I live between two worlds of the extroverted and an introverted lover of silence,” he said in one baffling clip. “I’m trying to beat Father Time and the expectations.”

Rodgers is expected to address in the show some of his more controversial views, though it’s unclear which specifically have come in between in his personal relationships.

He has faced public backlash before for anti-vax theories, as well as allegedly telling a reporter that the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting was an inside job (Rodgers later denied the allegation).

Rogers is also seen in the trailer spending time with failed presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who considered him as a running mate for his third-party bid.

In the trailer, Kennedy asks Rodgers if he’d ever considered going into politics.

“People are getting to see behind the curtain,” Rodgers said of the series.