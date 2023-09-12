Aaron Rodgers Has Complete Achilles Tear, Will Miss Entire 2023 Season

Read it at New York Daily News
Aaron Rodgers has a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon, an MRI confirmed on Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports, officially ending the star quarterback’s incredibly short-lived inaugural season with the New York Jets. Rogers, 39, suffered the injury on just the fourth snap of the Jets’ season-opening game against the Buffalo Bills, when he tried to maneuver his way out of an opposing sack. Jets coach Robert Saleh recognized the significance of the gruesome injury almost immediately, telling media after the game that “It’s not good.” Zach Wilson will take over as the Jets’ starting quarterback.