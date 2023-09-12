Injury Ends Aaron Rodgers’ Game Less Than 5 Minutes Into Jets Debut
New York Jets fans barely had time to show up to the MetLife Stadium on Monday night before the team’s new star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, went down with an ankle injury on the first offensive drive and had to be carted from the sidelines. Rodgers was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets announced midway through the second quarter. His X-rays were negative, the team said. The 39-year-old went down after being sacked by the Bills’ Leonard Floyd on his fourth snap, approximately three minutes and 45 seconds into the game. He was treated on the field and then helped to the sidelines by Jets trainers and medical staff. Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers as quarterback, and almost immediately threw an interception. Earlier this year, Rodgers—the No. 15 pick and a fifth rounder—left the Green Bay Packers after 18 seasons for the Jets. In exchange, the Packers got the 13th selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder. Part of the trade also involves a conditional 2024 first round pick if Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the Jets snaps this season. If not, the Jets will send the Packers a second round pick next year.