Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against a drag performer named Pattie Gonia. The lawsuit alleges that the performer, whose given name is Wyn Wiley, uses the name Pattie Gonia in a way that could cause customer confusion. “Today Patagonia filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the entrepreneur, drag queen, and activist Pattie Gonia,“ the company wrote in a statement. ”While we wish we didn’t have to do this – and actively engaged with Pattie for several years to avoid this – it has become necessary to protect the brand we have spent the last 50 years building." Patagonia said it believed it had reached an agreement with Pattie Gonia, who uses she/they pronouns when in drag, to keep her from “infringing on our trademarks.” The company said the performer broke the agreement in late 2024, when they started selling Pattie Gonia clothing and merchandise, and refused to respect their initial agreement. “Pattie Gonia’s use of a near-copy of our name commercially – including as a brand for environmental advocacy – and her trademark application seeking to obtain the exclusive right to use that name going forward, pose long-term threats to Patagonia’s brand and our activism," the statement read. A rep for Wiley did not immediately return a request for comment.
Aaron Rodgers’ Mystery Wife May Have Finally Been Unmasked
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted to reporters last year that he is a married man, and some podcast hosts may have cracked the code on who the mystery lady is. Rodgers has previously been romantically linked to more public figures, such as actresses Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley. Until now, there was no word on the identity of the mysterious woman, much to the chagrin of fans. Some even suggested that Brittani, Rodgers’ wife, who was only identified by her first name, was not an actual person but an AI bot. The podcasters behind The Sports Gossip Show said they believe they worked out who Brittani is, but refused to reveal her identity publicly. They followed the information back from Rodgers’ public statements naming his sister-in-law, Mia. Explaining their investigation, one of the hosts, Charlotte Wilder, told reporters, “One of Aaron Rodgers’ very good friends is a rapper named Mike, and Mike says he’s married to a woman named Kristy, who is sisters with Aaron Rodgers’ wife, and that they have a 20-year-old sister-in-law named Mia.”
Kevin Johnson, a former defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, has died at the age of 55. The California-born player played college football at Los Angeles Harbor College and later for the Texas Southern Tigers at Texas Southern University. Johnson went on to play in the NFL starting in 1993. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots before joining the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad later that year. In 1995, Johnson signed with the Oakland Raiders and later played for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he enjoyed the most productive years of his career—appearing in 11 games that season and 12 the following year before being released in 1996. Johnson was an AFL Arena Bowl champion in 1998, playing for the Orlando Predators. The circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death have not been disclosed. TMZ Sports reported that members of his family have paid their condolences on social media.
Rapper The Game, real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor, 46, has cleared up rumors that he had a threesome with the mother of his child, Shaniece Hairston, 32, and her reality star mother, Evelyn Lozada, 50. “That is absurd,” The Game said in response to a question on Drop the Lo podcast, which features both Hairston and Lozada as co-hosts, after Hairston asked the rapper if he ever had sex with her mom or if they ever had a threesome. “Evelyn is a 50-year-old grandma, she’s absolutely beautiful… but never have I ever [had sex with her]," the rapper added, saying that they are “a dope-a-- gangster little family.” Hairston and the rapper welcomed their son, Blaze Taylor, in late 2024, and have been co-parenting together following an alleged split in late 2025. Lozada, who became famous for her role on the reality show Basketball Wives, was allegedly friends with The Game’s ex-fiancée and the mother of his other children, Tiffney Cambridge—a claim the rapper said was not true, referring to the two instead as acquaintances. The rumors are not the first time The Game has been questioned about sleeping with someone’s mother. He was previously asked whether he had slept with Kris Jenner, 70, following a lyric on his 1992 album in which he claimed he “f--ked three Kardashians”—a claim the rapper has since denied, saying he never slept with the Kardashian matriarch.
Former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison was released from federal prison early on Wednesday, having served 14 months of her original 2-year sentence. Ellison pleaded guilty to seven charges for her part in ex-boyfriend and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud conspiracy. The executives at the two companies used customer funds for risky investments and personal gain and lied to investors about the companies’ health. Ellison served as a key prosecution witness in the case against Bankman-Fried, leading to his 25-year prison sentence. Ellison was released from a minimal security federal facility early, only 440 days into her sentence, due to reports of good behavior. She will initially be released into a residential reentry facility in New York. However, authorities will continue to restrict her business activity, as the ex-CEO will not be allowed to serve as an officer or director of a public company or a cryptocurrency exchange for the next decade.
North Korean state media rolled out another surreal spectacle this week as Kim Jong Un toured a luxury spa complex. The dictator cheerfully mingling with guests dressed in swimsuits in what appeared to be a carefully staged propaganda display meant to project leisure, prosperity, and normalcy inside one of the world’s most secretive regimes. Kim marked the opening of the newly renovated Onpo Workers’ Recreation Center by presiding over a ribbon-cutting ceremony at what North Korean media described as the country’s largest hot springs resort. The complex, located at a site designated as a natural monument, is being promoted as a showcase of leisure and wellness under Kim’s leadership. State images showed Kim touring the facility and briefly entering spa rooms where guests sat in hot tubs wearing swimsuits. He was seen chatting with visitors and testing the water with his hand. The opening follows years of reconstruction ordered by Kim after a 2018 visit, when he harshly criticized the center as poorly maintained and unsanitary. He demanded a complete overhaul, a project that took several years.
NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre opened up about his health this week, sharing a candid update on life since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback told TMZ that the condition has “progressed a little faster” than he initially expected. Favre first revealed his diagnosis in 2024 while testifying at a Capitol Hill hearing on welfare reform. While some symptoms have begun to surface, he said he has not yet experienced anything he considers alarming. Despite living with the disease for nearly three years, Favre made clear he has no intention of slowing down. “No way in hell am I giving up,” the 56-year-old said, noting that he biked more than 6,200 miles last year to stay active. Favre added that he has consulted with five medical specialists and is pursuing every available treatment. Doctors, he said, have reassured him that he is doing all the right things and offered cautious optimism that a cure could be five to 10 years away. Favre said he is “praying for a cure,” not just for himself, but for the millions of others living with Parkinson’s disease.
Emmanuel Macron’s appearance in Davos wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses has bumped shares in the shades’ manufacturer up a whopping 28 percent, adding about $4 million to the firm’s market value. The French president is understood to have worn the aviators, made by Italian group iVision Tech, after suffering from a broken blood vessel in his eye. Trump had mocked the European leader’s look, telling an audience at the summit: “I called up Emmanuel Macron… I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?” The MAGA leader’s appearance at the event comes amid mounting outcry over Trump’s threats of trade war with Europe in connection with his push to annex Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. Macron had said during a speech earlier in the day, clearly targeted at Trump, that “we do prefer respect to bullies. We do prefer science to politicism, and we prefer the rule of law to brutality.”
Donald Trump appeared to slip briefly into his former role as a beauty pageant judge while addressing the decidedly authoritarian members of his “Board of Peace” in Davos on Thursday. “Everybody in this room is a star,” he told the leaders assembled on stage for the group’s signing ceremony. “There’s a reason that you’re here. And you’re all stars. You’re the biggest people, most important people in the world,” he said. The MAGA leader’s gushing comments were directed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, regarded by many as the EU’s only autocrat, and Azerbaijan’s Ilhan Aliyev, whose government has been repeatedly accused of torture and extrajudicial killings. Other national representatives heralded from countries with similarly abysmal human rights records, like Belarus, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Traditional U.S. partners have largely scorned Trump’s new peace initiative, the credibility of which has struggled under the weight of Trump’s threats of a trade war with Europe and push to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. For the most part, the president appears unfazed by the more autocratic credentials of his new political bedfellows, however. “Sometimes you need a dictator,” he told Davos attendees Wednesday.
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has petitioned President Donald Trump to free her from jail almost six years before she’s actually eligible for release. The 41-year-old entrepreneur submitted a clemency application last year requesting a commutation of her 11 and a quarter year term, and the Office of the Pardon Attorney at the Justice Department says the filing is still under review. Holmes was found guilty in 2022 of multiple wire fraud and conspiracy charges tied to misleading backers of her collapsed blood-testing company. Judges ordered her to provide $452 million in restitution, and an appellate panel affirmed both the verdict and punishment in February. Government attorneys argued she misrepresented Theranos’ capabilities between 2010 and 2015, claiming its devices could perform numerous laboratory analyses from a single finger-prick sample. At its height, Theranos carried a $9 billion valuation, while Forbes calculated Holmes’ personal fortune at $4.5 billion in 2015. Holmes is currently held at a low-security facility in Bryan, Texas, the same one as British former socialite and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.