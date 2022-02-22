Last week, the news broke that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley had called off their engagement after nearly a year together.

“It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working,” a source told People. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

Well, on Monday night Rodgers appeared to confirm that he and the Big Little Lies actress remain on relatively good terms, sharing a post to Instagram dedicated to her and his Packers teammates (despite being a Super Bowl favorite heading into the playoffs, led by Rodgers’ MVP season, the team was upset 13-10 by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round).

“Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year,” Rodgers captioned a series of Instagram images, including one of him snuggling up with Woodley on a couch.

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you,” he wrote.

“To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.”

Rodgers, of course, caused a stir earlier in the season when he revealed that he’d mislead the public, the press and members of the league about his vaccination status, answering that he’d been “immunized” against COVID-19 when asked about his vaccination status during a presser when in reality he was unvaccinated, and had merely received homeopathic treatment from his personal physician. The world found out about Rodgers’ status when he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed into a 10-day protocol for unvaccinated players.

The NFL ultimately found Rodgers guilty of multiple violations of the league’s COVID-19 policy, including going unmasked during postgame pressers and attending team events sans mask. He was ultimately fined $14,650 for his transgressions while the Packers took a $300,000 hit, though in a controversial move, he wasn’t suspended any games.

“ Rodgers then doubled down re: his anti-vax stance, ranting against the “woke mob” and for some reason invoking Martin Luther King Jr. during a bizarre podcast appearance. ”

Rodgers then doubled down re: his anti-vax stance, ranting against the “woke mob” and for some reason invoking Martin Luther King Jr. during a bizarre podcast appearance. All the while, Woodley posted a number of messages to Instagram defending her then-fiancé while lashing out at the media for their coverage of him, saying they need to “calm the fuck down” and were “grasping at straws to disparage Aaron.”

It’s not known whether Rodgers’ anti-vax stance—or the subsequent controversy over it—contributed to the demise of their relationship.