Aaron Rodgers Promises to ‘Rise Again’ in First Post-Injury Comments
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers promised to “rise yet again” following his season-ending achilles injury suffered Monday night, penning an optimistic Instagram post thanking his fans for their “support and love” through the difficult healing process. “I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love,” he wrote. “The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.” It’s unclear if Rodgers’ comments were meant to suggest he’s eyeing a comeback next year—though Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that he would “be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out.”