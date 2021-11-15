Roaring Home Crowd Welcomes Still-Unvaxxed Aaron Rodgers Back
NO HARM NO FOUL?
Aaron Rodgers returned to the field Sunday for his first game with the Green Bay Packers since testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3. The crowd greeted him with cheers as he emerged onto Lambeau Field, according to USA Today. After his diagnosis, Rodgers was benched for last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Green Bay Packers reactivated Rodgers on Saturday. Ahead of Sunday’s kickoff, a reporter for ESPN said Rodgers would host a post-game conference over Zoom. His other option, the reporter wrote on Twitter, would have been to do it in-person while masked.
Rodgers remains unvaccinated. He appeared on The Pat McAfee Show last week to argue that he is allergic to any mRNA vaccines, ruling out Moderna and Pfizer shots. He said he declined a Johnson & Johnson jab over blood clotting concerns, a side effect observed in vaccinated women at a rate of seven cases per million, according to the CDC. Instead, Rodgers said, he’d found “a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself.” While he acknowledged that his August claim he’d been “immunized” against the virus had “misled some people,” Rodgers insisted the fervor over his vaccination status was a “witch hunt.” He complained of being in the “crosshairs of the woke mob.”