Aaron Rodgers Challenges Travis Kelce to a COVID-19 Vax Debate
‘MR. PFIZER’
Despite his insistence that he’s not in a “vax war” with Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers wants to fight him face-to-face, extending a challenge to Taylor Swift’s beau on Tuesday to debate him on the subject of COVID-19 vaccines. Rodgers threw down the glove in an appearance Tuesday on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, reiterating his derisive nickname for Kelce—“Mr. Pfizer”—in reference to the tight end’s ad campaign work with the pharmaceutical company. “Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t think he’d be in a vax war with me,” the injured Jets quarterback chuckled. “This ain’t a war homie, this is just conversation. But if you want to have some sort of duel, debate, have me on the podcast, come on the show. Let’s have a conversation.” He added, “Let’s do it like in John Wick 4, so we both have a second—someone to help us out.” Rodgers proposed that he could be backed by fellow vaccine skeptic and 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., while Kelce might want Dr. Anthony Fauci “or some other pharmacrat” in his corner. “That’d be big ratings,” Rodgers said.