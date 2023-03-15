Aaron Rodgers Says He Wants to Be a New York Jet This Season
BLOCKBUSTER
Aaron Rodgers appears to be bound for the Big Apple, with the star QB saying Wednesday he wants to play for the New York Jets in 2023 and that a trade is in the works. Rodgers revealed his intentions on The Pat McAfee Show, confirming he’s ready to move on from Green Bay—where he’s played since he was drafted in 2005—and so is the franchise. “I fucking love that city,” Rodgers said. “...The facts are right now they want to move on and now so do I.” Rodgers, 39, quelled rumors that he was holding up a trade to the Jets, saying his move east has been delayed because the teams’ front offices are still working to finalize the blockbuster deal. In the meantime, Rodgers has reportedly been asking the Jets to sign a cohort of top receivers for him to throw to once a deal is finalized. “I made it clear my intention was to play and to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said, “I haven’t been holding anything up.”