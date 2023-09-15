CHEAT SHEET
Aaron Rodgers Says Surgery to Repair Torn Achilles ‘Went Great’
Aaron Rodgers is on the mend. The New York Jets quarterback said Thursday that he had undergone a successful surgery a day earlier to repair his ruptured Achilles’ tendon, posting a picture of himself in a hospital. “Surgery went great yesterday,” Rodgers said in his Instagram story. “Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the [goat emoji] Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery.” Rodgers suffered the season-ending injury in his fourth snap of his highly anticipated Jets debut Sunday, writing afterward that he was “completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions.”