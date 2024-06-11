Aaron Rodgers Goes AWOL During Jets Mandatory Minicamp
Aaron Rodgers is skipping the Jets’ mandatory minicamp this week, coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday, risking a possible fine from the team. Saleh added that he was aware of the situation ahead of time and that Rodgers had communicated with him the reason for his absence. “Aaron and I spoke before OTAs started. He’s been very good in communication, he’s been here the entire time,” Saleh said. “It’s unexcused, but he had an event that was very important to him, which he communicated to me.” Rodgers was at the team’s practice facility earlier this week for a mandatory physical and to have photos taken. One other player, defensive end Haason Reddick, was also absent Tuesday from the Jets’ minicamp, and is believed to be holding out for a new contract, according to the New York Post. “I’m not concerned about Haason Reddick,” Saleh said Tuesday. “I know that when it comes time to play football, he’s gonna be ready to play football.”