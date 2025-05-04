Aaron Rodgers Sparks Rumors He Just Got Married

Aaron Rodgers may have quietly tied the knot. The 41-year-old NFL quarterback sparked marriage rumors after showing up Friday to the Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville, Kentucky—an event ahead of the Kentucky Derby—sporting a ring on his left ring finger. The public outing set social media ablaze as eagle-eyed fans speculated about his relationship status. Rodgers made it clear that he is off the market in December, when he revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he was dating a woman named Brittani, who, he noted, values her privacy and doesn’t have social media. Last month, he confirmed the relationship was “serious,” saying, “I’m in a different phase of my life. I have off-field stuff going on that requires my attention.” Rodgers was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley from 2021 to 2022 and dated Olivia Munn, also an actress, from 2014 to 2017. The quarterback is currently a free-agent after parting ways with the Jets, and has discussed a potential contract to join the Pittsburgh Steelers.

