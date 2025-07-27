Aaron Rodgers Speaks out on Mystery Wife

Beyoncé Reunites With Popular Girl Group in Final Tour Stop
INDEPENDENT WOMEN
Beyoncé was joined by two very special guest as she wrapped the final performance of her “Cowboy Carter” tour. During a segment transition at her show in Las Vegas, Beyoncé brought out Destiny’s Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland to perform the hit songs that made the three singers famous, including Bootylicious and Lose My Breath. The ladies, who haven’t been seen on stage together since Beyoncé’s historic Beychella set, did not miss a beat as they strutted around and then introduced the Cowboy Carter star’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy. “If someone had told me a while ago that Beyoncé would leave the stage with Destiny’s Child for her ACTUAL child to perform, i simply wouldn’t have believed it,” wrote one X commentator in disbelief at the moment, which was captured in clips on social media. Another commentator added, “Beyoncé always brings her girls out on the biggest stages in the world to remind everyone that this is her legacy.”