    Aaron Rodgers to Speak at Conference Promoting Psychedelics

    New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks to the media during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

    Tom Horak/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

    Star NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to speak this week at a conference in Denver to promote the use of psychedelic drugs, just months after Coloradoans voted to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms. Among the other high-profile speakers are rapper Jaden Smith and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, a Republican, all of whom have extolled the virtues of mind-altering substances. The conference, hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, is “purely designed to promote the hype”—which could encourage further research funding, said science historian Nicholas Langlitz. Rodgers has been public about his use of ayahuasca, a plant native to South America with psychadelic properties, to assist with his mental health.

