Aaron Sorkin Is Also Pissed at That Jeremy Strong ‘New Yorker’ Profile
‘DISTORTED PICTURE’
Filmmaker Aaron Sorkin has joined the handful of people miffed by The New Yorker’s remarkable profile of Succession actor Jeremy Strong, prompting The New Yorker to hit back on Friday night. The piece by Michael Schulman, who spent time on and off set with Strong in several countries, detailed Strong’s fanatical approach to acting, which includes him almost becoming his character full-time, not socializing with colleagues, and refusing to rehearse lines. His Succession co-stars voiced both concern and irritation.
Sorkin, who’d spoken to Schulman about working with Strong, complained that only some of his answers were used. He claimed this led to Schulman’s “distorted picture” of Strong, prompting him to release the full text of his answers (through actress Jessica Chastain, another fervent Strong supporter who has repeatedly condemned the profile). The mag responded: “This is a nuanced, multi-sided portrait of an extremely dedicated actor. It has inspired a range of reactions from people, including many who say that they are even more impressed by Jeremy Strong’s artistry after having read the article.”