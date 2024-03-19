Actor ‘Formally Offered’ Role as the Next James Bond: Report
COVER BLOWN?
Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been “formally offered” the role of James Bond, according to a report, after Daniel Craig finally hung up the tuxedo in 2021 with No Time to Die. Taylor-Johnson, the 33-year-old Brit best known for his roles in Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron, is now expected to accept the part this week, a source told The Sun. “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back,” the source said. Referring to the film production company that makes the Bond films, the source added: “As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.” Insiders also told the British tabloid that a script for a new Bond film is in the works and is set to go into production this year after delays caused by 2023’s Hollywood strikes.