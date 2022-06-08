This Portable Battery-Powered Projector Is Bright Enough for Daytime Use

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission

Ah, the memories of school days…. remember all those lunchroom jokes? The ballfield rivalries? The test day jitters? The sudden hushed darkness in the classroom as the teacher flipped off the lights and rolled in the projector to show a reel about ducking and covering if the Soviets unleashed a salvo of R-9 Desna missiles?

OK, admittedly I don’t remember that last part, either. Or the ballfield part. But I do know that when I think of a projector, I invariably think of a darkened room, be it a classroom, conference room, man cave, or what have you. Of all the many projectors I’ve seen and the few I’ve tested out first-hand, none has ever been able to create all that good of an image in a bright room.

So, I was skeptical about the claims AAXA makes about their little P6X projector, and not the least because the thing can operate off battery power alone. But damned if I didn’t fire the thing up only to behold a perfectly crisp projection of the Nintendo Switch I’d connected to it right there on the wall of my office despite sunlight streaming in both windows and the overhead lights being on.

AAXA P6X Pico Projector Buy at Best Buy $ 360 Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

At a 1,100 lumen output when plugged into an outlet and 1,000 lumens with battery power, this projector really is bright enough for daytime use without shutting off the lights and covering the windows. Plus, with a decent four-watt speaker built-in, the projector gives off enough sound for you to enjoy the audio of a show, movie, or game provided you are in a relatively quiet place.

The P6X projector weighs less than two pounds and it’s about six- by six- by two inches in size, so it’s perfect for bringing along to a meeting or to a hangout. And with the right cables (you may need to make a separate purchase, FYI, though it does come with some basic adapter hardware) you can easily connect your phone or tablet, a laptop, a gaming console, or a DVD player. Assuming you still have a DVD player, that is.

