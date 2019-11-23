Watch: Orphaned Baby Giraffe Befriended by Anti-Poaching Dog

Read it at https://www.facebook.com/TheRhinoOrphanage
A baby giraffe abandoned at birth has found a new friend at a South African orphanage: the facility’s anti-poaching dog. Video posted by The Rhino Orphanage on Friday show the week-old giraffe, Jazz, cuddling and nuzzling with watchdog Hunter. In a Facebook post, the orphanage says Hunter has “fallen head over heels” for the giraffe. “He stays in the room all day with Jazz and the carers and doesn't allow his brother Duke close. So concerned was Hunter about Jazz when he was in a coma that he did not want to eat,” it said.