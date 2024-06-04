Abandoned Baby Is the Third Child Ditched by the Same Parents, Report Says
ASTONISHING
A newborn girl abandoned in the U.K. in January is the third child to have been ditched by the same parents, according to the BBC. The broadcaster says DNA tests showed the girl—referred to as “Baby Elsa” and found in east London—is the sibling of two other infants who were also abandoned in similar circumstances in 2017 and 2019. A dog-walker found Baby Elsa wrapped in a towel inside a bag on Jan. 18, when temperatures were below freezing on the coldest night of the year. Court documents cited by the BBC say doctors estimated that the infant had been born just one hour before she was dumped, and she still had her umbilical cord. She was crying when she was found in the bitter cold but is now reportedly doing well. Her brother Harry, who was found in September 2017, and her sister Roman, discovered in January 2019, were also left in the same area of London. The parents have not yet been identified despite public appeals from Scotland Yard.