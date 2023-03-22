Abandoned Newborn Survived on Doorstep for 2 Days
MIRACLE
A newborn baby was abandoned on the doorstep of a Massachusetts home and was left there for two full days amid chilly fall weather. The Aviles family returned home on Sunday from a weekend trip to find the baby on their doorstep still strapped in a car-seat, wrapped in blankets and crying. The newborn was sent to Baystate Medical Center, where he was still undergoing treatment as of Tuesday night. Police are searching for the mother, although security footage from the Aviles proved inconclusive. The Aviles family have discussed fostering the newborn. “I’m taking it as a blessing right now, there’s nothing else I can think of,” Juliannys Aviles told the Boston Globe. “There are many houses around, and I feel like she chose mine for a reason.”