ABBA Reveals Death of ‘Fifth Member’ at Age 76

Rosie O’Donnell has visited her daughter in prison and shared an emotional message on social media. “I will walk beside you, help and guide you,” the poem, posted on Instagram and Substack, reads. In the two-part reflection titled “before and after,” O’Donnell spoke about her relationship with her daughter, Chelsea O’Donnell, 28, who was sentenced to six years’ probation in March after pleading guilty to three drug-related felony charges. She is currently serving time in a prison in Wisconsin. O’Donnell spoke about feeling overwhelmed about her daughter being “in lockdown.” “I feel like I’m in a movie... someone else’s kid... someone else’s life.” The mother and daughter have had a rocky relationship over the years, with O’Donnell saying she knew she had to visit the 28-year-old when she reached out. “She asked me to... a first for her at 28 years old,” O’Donnell said. “We have gotten closer thru these tense times, and I’m grateful for that,” O’Donnell wrote. “That she’s alive. Looking forward to her release. Planning her post prison journey. Drug free.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Rosie O’Donnell Shares Emotional Prison Visit With DaughterUNCONDITIONAL LOVE“I feel like I’m in a movie... someone else’s kid... someone else’s life,” the comedian wrote.
- 2ABBA Reveals Death of ‘Fifth Member’ at Age 76‘THE LOSS IS IMMEASURABLE’“We have lost our most loved friend and closest colleague,” the band wrote in a statement.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 3Reality TV Stars Get Married in Star-Studded AffairLOVE STORYThey married on the same day as the Knicks’ NBA Finals win, just miles away in New Jersey.
- 4Trump-Hating ‘ALF’ Star Dies at 77‘HEAVIEST OF HEARTS’Her family said her joie de vivre lives on.
Partner updateAD BY ComfrtThis Ultra-Soft Hoodie Feels Like Wearing a CloudSOFT SPOTFrom travel adventures to everyday use, Comfrt’s ultra-soft essentials (literally) have you covered.
- 5World Cup Referee Accused of Making Vile Gesture on CameraSOCCER SUPREMACYAustralian official Shaun Evans is accused of flashing a white power hand sign during a live World Cup broadcast.
- 6Princess’s Son Sentenced to Prison After Shock VerdictA ROYAL SCANDALMarius Borg Høiby, 29, is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship.
- 7Major Movie Bombs in Second Week at the Box OfficeYIKESThe Amazon MGM adaptation dropped by 70 percent in its second week.
- 8Stray Cat Crashes Shakespeare Play and Upstages PerformersLOVE STORYRomeo and Juliet gets a new ending.
Shop with ScoutedThis Pelvic Floor Trainer Takes the Guesswork Out of KegelsPELVIC POWERSmile Makers’ Pelvic Partner is designed to make kegels more effective.
- 912 Dead in Horror Plane CrashTAKE-OFF TRAGEDYThe plane full of skydivers had just taken off.
- 10American Pop Star Killed in Helicopter CrashBRUTALThe California singer had just begun his first-ever world tour.
ABBA Reveals Death of ‘Fifth Member’ at Age 76
Swedish band ABBA’s longtime manager Görel Hanser has died at 76. “It is with deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Görel Hanser. We have lost our most loved friend and closest colleague,” the band wrote in a statement posted on their Instagram on Saturday, alongside a black-and-white image of Hanser. “The loss is immeasurable. We ask that you respect our privacy in this time of grief.” Band members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Frida Lyngstad signed the joint statement. They did not share a cause of death. Hanser worked with the band as part of their record label before their big break in 1974, when they won the Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden. She later became their personal manager during the height of their popularity in the 1970s and 1980s. The band even wrote a song to celebrate her 30th birthday in 1970, titled “Sång Till Görel.” Often called the “fifth member” of the band, she received a Swedish Grammy in 2018 for her role in catapulting ABBA to icon status. The band was one of the biggest of the 20th Century, selling 400 million records, and contributing music to the box-office hit film and musical, Mamma Mia.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
Early iterations of mushroom coffee tended to have a flavor that could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews. Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
Plus, the brand just released results from a new randomized controlled clinical trial that showed notable improvements in restorative sleep and sleep efficiency compared with both regular and decaf controls. The eight-week study found that participants using Everyday Dose experienced improvements in sleep efficiency and experienced less time awake during the night.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
The Valley stars Jasmine Goode and Melissa Carelli tied the knot on Saturday in a star-studded affair. Goode wore a lace Valentini dress with partial sleeves while Carelli wore a silky white strapless gown. “Seeing Melissa walking down the aisle to me [was my favorite part],” Goode told Us Weekly about their wedding. Carelli said the wedding was carefully planned. “I always envisioned a wedding that felt warm, intentional and personal,” she said. “We wanted our guests to feel like they were stepping into our love story and experiencing the journey that brought us here.” The reality TV stars celebrated with fellow Bravo stars Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Tom Schwartz, Danny Booko, Zack Wickham, Benji Quach, Kiana Carroll, Jesse Lalley and Janet and Jason Caperna. They married on the same day as the Knicks’ NBA Finals win, just miles away in New Jersey. “When it’s your wedding day, but the Knicks finally ended a 53-year championship drought,” Goode wrote on Instagram after their nuptials.
Donald Trump-hating ALF star Anne Schedeen has died at the age of 77, her family and agent have confirmed. She played Kate Tanner from 1986 to 1990 in the NBC hit, the mom of a family that takes in a strange creature from out of this world. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully,” her family wrote in a post on Facebook, first reported by Deadline. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip-smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her.” The statement honoring the Portland, Oregon-born actor continued, “She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, ‘I’m always with you.’ And she’s right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all-around joie de vivre live on. Raise a margarita in her honor.”
When it comes to your wardrobe, nothing is as necessary as a go-to hoodie—an everyday essential you can easily throw on and never want to take off. If you’re looking for an unmatched level of coziness, Comfrt raises the bar with its selection of ultra-soft hoodies that will leave you feeling like you’re floating on a cloud.
Comfrt is a premium attire brand that is out to create the most comfortable hoodie ever made. Each of its pieces is crafted from an ultra-soft, slightly weighted combed cotton designed to keep you cozy, calm, and grounded. For everyday use, the original Comfrt hoodie is a clean, elevated option with a slightly oversized, unisex fit that looks genuinely good on anyone. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to match your personal style.
The right hoodie can elevate any travel experience, and Comfrt’s Airplane Mode design rises to the occasion. With a built-in eye mask and eight pockets, this travel-ready essential is made for airports, road trips, or wherever else your wanderlust takes you.
Of course, a brand named Comfrt would be doing a disservice to us all if they didn’t make blankets too. The brand’s flagship Dreamer Blanket extends its signature cloud-soft feel at home to help you relax in total comfort.
For a limited time, Comfrt is offering up to 70% off sitewide, so there’s no better time to find your new favorite—your fully-rested future self will thank you.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
An Australian video official appeared to flash a hand signal associated with white supremacists during Sunday’s broadcast of Germany’s 7-1 rout of Curaçao. Shaun Evans, 38, was serving as a support video assistant referee when cameras cut to the review booth before kickoff, briefly showing him forming an inverted “OK” gesture. Once a sign of approval, it has been co-opted by the far right—three raised fingers read as a W, and the loop as a P, for white power. Christchurch mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant made the same sign at his 2019 court hearing. Evans, a former bricklayer, worked as a VAR at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The anti-racism Fare network demanded his removal, insisting the official “should have no further role to play in this World Cup.” FIFA acknowledged the matter but declined to comment. The Anti-Defamation League characterizes the gesture as a hate symbol but warns “caution” should be exercised in interpreting it because it’s also occasionally used as a harmless playground prank—with the gesture made toward the ground before punching a second person in the arm if they happen to look down.
The son of Norway’s crown princess has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of rape. Marius Borg Høiby, 29, is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, but has been raised by Crown Prince Haakon since he was three years old. The 29-year-old faced four counts of rape involving four women between 2018 and 2024. The court heard that the women were allegedly asleep or severely incapacitated during the assaults, with one incident said to have occurred at the royal couple’s residence. He was also convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend Nora Haukland and filming another woman’s genitals without consent. He must pay compensation to Haukland and three other women. Høiby was acquitted of two rape charges but faced a total of 40 offenses, including breaches of restraining orders and drug and driving crimes. The seven‑week trial revealed his drug addiction and included self‑recorded sexual videos and more than 800 electronic messages. Prosecutors sought a sentence of seven years and seven months, while the defense argued for acquittal on rape charges. The case unfolded as Princess Mette‑Marit battles severe lung disease and awaits a transplant.
Masters of the Universe, Amazon MGM’s entry into the growing Mattel Cinematic Universe that exploded with 2023’s Barbie, has failed to take off, suffering a massive drop in its second week. The film, based on Mattel’s He-Man and starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, has earned just $45.7 million in North America and $84 million worldwide, with $8.6 million of that coming in its second week from 3677 locations across North America. Considering its production budget of almost $200 million, the film is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest box office bombs. The film is the second attempt to bring the Masters of the Universe franchise to the silver screen, following 1987’s effort starring Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella. The failure of the 2026 adaptation comes despite the film boasting a star-studded cast including Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba. The film has a rating of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score is more favorable at 87 percent. The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager described the film as a “faithful and boisterous old-school spectacular,” adding, “as an exercise in pure, undiluted throwback exuberance, [director Travis] Knight’s film has the power.”
A cat walked on stage during a performance of Romeo and Juliet by the Imperial Russian Ballet Company in İzmir, Turkey, crashing the dramatic final scene. The orange tabby appeared onstage and sat down next to the prone body of just-drunk-the-poison Romeo, while a now-awake Juliet danced her lament around him. The cat, unaffected by the dancer’s movements, then began clawing at Romeo’s hair, and, it appears, playfully biting him. When Juliet dragged her dead lover further away from the cat, it hopped up on the stools that are on stage as part of the set, giving it the best seat in the house for the tragic love story’s conclusion. Theater-goers can be heard laughing throughout a video of the unexpected cameo, the cat’s antics providing some levity during a tragic scene.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Training your pelvic floor is a preventative wellness modality that addresses bladder control, posture, core stability, postpartum recovery, and sexual satisfaction. Kegel exercises are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.
According to the premium sexual wellness brand Smile Makers, experts have recently flagged a surprisingly common problem with pelvic floor exercises: most people doing Kegels are doing them wrong—especially when it comes to the releasing part of the exercise. Many people unknowingly over-tense their pelvic floor and never fully let go, which can reduce the benefits of kegels and even weaken the pelvic floor rather than strengthening it. Smile Makers Collection’s Pelvic Partner was designed specifically to help people do kegels correctly—and make them more effective.
Pelvic Partner is a pelvic floor trainer engineered around awareness and habit-building rather than data, gamification, or app fatigue. It features 360-degree squeeze-sensor technology that detects contractions all the way around the device. The gentle vibration during contraction stops only when the user fully relaxes, allowing users to literally feel the difference between engaging and releasing.
The pelvic floor training device is also equipped with multiple modes that increase resistance over time (just like strength training), and the long, flexible stem makes positioning comfortable. Right now is a great time to get yours with our exclusive 20 percent off discount using code: THEDAILYBEAST.
Twelve people, including the pilot, were killed when a private plane crashed in Missouri shortly after takeoff Sunday. The plane crashed around 11:30 a.m. after departing from Butler Memorial Airport. The plane was unable to climb to a sufficient altitude before attempting a landing near Business 49 Highway in Butler, about 65 miles south of Kansas City. The crash victims were reportedly employees and customers of Skydive Kansas City, and their pilot. Their identities have not been released. The company has been in business since 1998, serving the Kansas City, Topeka, and Overland Park communities. All lanes of the highway were closed on Sunday, with authorities investigating the crash. The FAA told The Daily Mail that the plane was a Pacific Aerospace P-750. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash.
American singer-songwriter Oliver Tree, 32, died in a helicopter crash near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, according to CNN Brazil. The California musician, known for songs like “Life Goes On” and “Miss You,” was among six people killed after two helicopters collided mid-air above Recreio dos Bandeirantes, southwest of Rio de Janeiro, the outlet reported. Tree had just performed in São Paulo, Brazil, on June 6 as part of “The World’s First World Tour,” to support his latest album released in April, “Love You Madly Hate You Badly.” The June 6 show was only the fourth of more than 60 performances scheduled for the world tour. The artist, known for his signature bowl cut and 1980s-era aesthetic, signed to Atlantic Records in 2016 and released his first single “Welcome to L.A.” The former dubstep producer-turned-alt pop genre bender had garnered a massive social media following, amassing over 2.5 million followers on Instagram and upwards of 15 million on TikTok. Also among those killed in Sunday’s dual-helicopter crash was Argentinian YouTuber Gaspar Prim, known online as Gaspi.