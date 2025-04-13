‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson to Host ‘SNL’
Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson will host the May 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, with Benson Boone as the featured musical guest. It will mark Brunson’s second time hosting the show and Boone’s first SNL appearance (fresh off a successful Coachella performance this weekend). Brunson’s work on Abbott Elementary led to her becoming the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations in one year. At the 74th annual Emmy Awards in 2022, she was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, all for Abbott Elementary. (She went home with the award for Outstanding Writing). In 2023, Brunson became the first Black woman in more than 40 years to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy; the last Black woman to take the award home was Isabel Sanford for The Jeffersons in 1981.