‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex
Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik have reached a divorce settlement six months after the Abbott Elementary star/creator filed for the split, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Documents obtained by People note that the pair agreed to an uncontested divorce, so further legal action will not be taken. The documents also revealed that spousal support is included in the arrangement, and the couple’s official date of separation was Dec. 1, 2024. More specific settlement details have not been released. Now, a judge just needs to sign a request to finalize the petition, which will officially dissolve Brunson’s marriage to Anik, who works in the legal cannabis industry in California. The pair tied the knot in October 2021, two months before Abbott Elementary premiered. Despite being thrown into the spotlight herself with her hit show, Brunson kept the details of her marriage out of the public eye until June, when she publicly addressed the split to Bustle, noting that she was focusing on herself while in “a transitional time.”