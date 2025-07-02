‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Still ‘Salty’ Over Netflix Audition
HOLDING A GRUDGE
Abbott Elementary star Janelle James revealed that she refuses to watch a Netflix show she failed to book. James told Let’s Talk Off Camera host Kelly Ripa on Wednesday that she hasn’t watched a single episode of the Emmy-winning show Glow because she’s still “so salty” over not getting a role in it. “I have not watched one second of that show. I’m so salty. Maybe I’ll watch it today,” she joked. James told Ripa that she “really wanted” the role of a female wrestler in the show, which centers around women’s wrestling in the 1980s. She recalled having to come up with and perform an ‘80s rap, as well as do a fight scene during her audition. James said she even did a round kick in the audition. “I remember leaving that audition like, ‘Nailed it.’ And did not get that role,” she said. James went on to star in the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, which won multiple Emmys and Golden Globes. James also garnered awards of her own for her portrayal of the eccentric principal Ava Coleman on Abbott.