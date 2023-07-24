CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Texas Won’t Remove ‘Cruel’ Floating Barriers—Despite DOJ’s Legal Threat
‘SEE YOU IN COURT’
Read it at CNN
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) won’t remove the floating barriers from the Rio Grande in an effort to deter migrants, despite the Department of Justice asking him explicitly to do so. “Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused,” Abbott wrote in a letter to Joe Biden, adding, “Texas will see you in court, Mr. President.” The DOJ Thursday threatened legal action against the state for the floating barriers, giving them a deadline of Monday to start removing them. The White House called Abbott’s defiance “dangerous and unlawful,” as well as “cruel and putting both migrants and border agents in danger.”