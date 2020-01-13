Abby Huntsman Quits ‘The View’ to Work on Father’s Utah Governor Campaign
After a little more than a year on the show, The View co-host Abby Huntsman announced Monday that she will leave to assist her father Jon Huntsman’s campaign for governor in Utah. “Family has always been my No. 1 priority, and is where I need to be focused at this time,” Huntsman said in a statement to People.
“We are incredibly close and are there to support and help each other when it matters. It’s not often there is a political campaign that involves someone you love and believe in, but this is one of them.” Her official title with her father’s Republican campaign will be senior adviser. At the top of Monday’s broadcast, Huntsman announced that her last day on the show will be this Friday.
Huntsman, who left Fox News in the summer of 2018 to join the show, was one of the two regular conservative co-hosts on the show, alongside longtime friend Meghan McCain. Her departure from The View comes amid Page Six rumblings of backstage drama between the hosts and McCain.
Huntsman, however, did leave the door open to returning to the show after her father’s campaign is done. “Once my dad wins—which he will, I hope—I’ll be back right here and I’ll be back at this seat, you never know,” she said. “Life is funny that way. ABC is my family from the beginning and will probably always be in my family.”