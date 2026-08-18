CNN Star’s Future Revealed Amid Takeover Talk

Primetime CNN anchor Abby Phillip has signed a new contract with the network as David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance nears an acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The host of CNN’s NewsNight has become the latest of the network’s three prime-time anchors to lock in her future at the network, according to Variety’s reporting. Sources familiar with the matter tell the outlet that Anderson Cooper and Kaitlan Collins are both under deals that would keep them at the broadcaster.

Abby Phillip attends the 2026 Lincoln Center Summer Gala at Lincoln Center on June 01, 2026 in New York City. John Nacion/John Nacion, Getty Images

The $110 billion megadeal between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery has been stalled by an antitrust lawsuit, which is set for federal trial in March 2027.

Phillip’s new contract protects her if CNN’s future owner decides to overhaul the network’s schedule. It is unclear how many years Phillip has signed on for or for how much.

CNN employees have voiced fears that their network could have a similar fate to CBS. The two would be under the same corporate umbrella if the deal closes.

David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance. Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman, Getty Images

CBS News has undergone major shake-ups under newly installed boss Bari Weiss, the MAGA-friendly editor-in-chief handpicked by Ellison.

It’s unclear whether Ellison will assign supervision of CNN to The Free Press founder.

Aside from her 10 p.m. program, Phillip also anchors the Saturday morning roundtable Table for Five and the digital program Confessions and Obsessions.

Phillip, 37, is also currently expecting her second child with husband Marcus Richardson. She’s been candid about her experience with IVF, crediting the treatment for making her pregnancy possible.