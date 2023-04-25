TV Anchor Breaks Both Wrists and Still Finishes Ironman

A former Houston TV anchor celebrating his recovery from a severe case of COVID by competing in an Ironman broke both of his wrists on the fourth mile of the bike-riding portion—and still finished the race with a respectable time. Art Rascon, 60, who retired from ABC-13 last year, completed the 2.4-mile swim with no problems, but still had a long way to go when he crashed his bike. “I just said ‘OK, this is just something I have to endure for the next 108 miles.’ And so I just continued,” he told the Houston Chronicle. “Every bump in the road I literally screamed out loud in pain.” Then, he went on to run 26.2 miles, using one arm to support the more badly injured one. He ran through the finish line at 15 hours, 16 minutes, and 37 seconds—below the 17-hour limit.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10